Ex-Israel general: Gaza war is ‘purposeless’, Netanyahu’s cabinet must resign

Former Israeli Major General, Itzhak Brik, has again criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and called for their resignation over their failure to lead the war on the Gaza Strip.

In a piece published by Maariv yesterday titled “A War Without a Purpose: While leaders maintain their positions, people lose their children,” Brik wrote: “In any other democratic country, they [the three officials] would be expelled from their jobs and sent to prison.”

Since the beginning of Israel’s ruthless war against the besieged Gaza Strip, Brik has openly criticised the military and political leadership in Israel accusing them of failure to lead the war.

“It has been a long time since our forces returned and repeatedly attacked those places that we had already occupied in the Gaza Strip. The lack of forces does not allow us to remain for a long time in lands that we occupied, and in every attack we pay a very heavy price in terms of deaths and injuries,” he said.

Brik added that Israeli occupation soldiers do not attack Hamas fighters because they “fight in a guerrilla style and do not want a face-to-face battle”, but the Palestinian resistance fights “set traps, blow up buildings, launch rockets, and hide in tunnel openings, causing heavy losses to the Israeli army.”

He also criticised Israeli war tactics, which he said “lead to the death and injury of soldiers.”

According to official data from the Israeli army, the number of soldiers and officers killed since the beginning of the war has reached 650, including 298 since the ground offensive was launched at the end of October last year.

“Every passing day, our soldiers are killed as they enter besieged homes without operational discipline, without basic procedures, without learning lessons, without control and monitoring from senior commanders, and without performing basic exercises before entering the building, such as firing a tank or artillery shell and sending a plane, without a drone or a police dog to check the building,” he added.

