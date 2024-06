Israel strikes UNRWA school in Gaza 'safe zone' The large death toll in the UNRW school targeted by Israel is because the shelter is located in an area designated as a 'safe zone' by the occupation army, MEMO correspondent in Gaza, Mohammed Asad, says. Hundreds of civilians had taken refuge in the building after being forcibly displaced from their homes by Israel’s bombing campaign, which continues to intensify in areas that were deemed ‘safe zones’. Asad reiterates that there is no area that isn’t targeted by Israel.