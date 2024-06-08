Those responsible for massacre in Gaza will be held accountable: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that there is no doubt those who perpetrated the massacre in Gaza will eventually be held accountable, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at the opening of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Fidan said those who stand for peace in Palestine will prevail.

The meeting was hosted by Turkiye at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The organization brings together various countries from three continents, totaling 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of up to $5 trillion, Fidan said.

“Today, as D-8 countries, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye, we announce our strongest support for Palestine from Istanbul.”

Highlighting that this organization is based on six principles – peace, dialogue, cooperation, justice, equality, and democracy, Fidan said that these principles are all the more relevant as the world grapples with various challenges and uncertainties.

This meeting was organized to demonstrate further support and solidarity for Palestine, he added.

“More than ever, Gaza needs hope and support, but above all, it needs action. This war is not a war of Israel-Palestine anymore but a challenge to global democracy.”

Fidan pointed out the international system is collapsing due to its “hypocrisy” and the “blindness” of some countries.

The developments in Gaza before their eyes for the past eight months indicate the erosion of norms and values since last October, the Turkish foreign minister said.

“Continuation of Israeli carnage is triggering further societal escalation and public anger.

READ: ‘We cannot remain silent’: Turkish foreign minister condemns Israeli oppression in Gaza

“Given that the international system fails to deliver a solution, it is up to us, as the Muslim world, to own the problem and take the lead for a lasting solution,” he said.

Turkiye believes in resolving regional problems with regional solutions, Fidan said.

Fidan emphasized that since the early days of the war, the OIC has taken resolute steps and for the first time, the Muslim world has shown such a resolved stance in its own regional problems.

“There are countries changing their policies and countries accepting the just cause of Palestine.”

“In addition to the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), efforts of Muslim world continue under different forums such as the Arab League, Organization of Turkic States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“These undertakings are all components of a comprehensive approach for creating a systematic leverage against Israel.

“In addition to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, steps have been taken in organizations such as the Arab League, the Turkic Council, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Due to Israel’s attempts to escalate the war, our brothers and sisters are under increasing threat in the region and beyond, he said.

The recent incident on the border with Egypt, the targeting of Lebanon, and the attacks on the Iranian Consulate in Syria are examples of this “regional spill-over,” he said.

The D-8 provides another platform for them to demonstrate their solidarity against Israeli aggression, said Fidan.

“This is also a venue for supporting our brothers in the region in these difficult times.”

The foreign minister also appreciated Egypt for its “outstanding role in the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

Stating that Israel has committed all crimes under international law one after the other, Fidan said: “What is happening in Gaza is a disgrace to humanity.”

“Standing with Gaza against such tyranny and oppression is a duty we should all fulfill in the name of humanity.”

He added It is a fight to maintain dignity and against occupation, annexation and illegal settlements.

READ: Dozens of Palestinian casualties as Israel pounds northern Gaza Strip

“As D-8 countries, we stand with and behind the Palestinian cause. Our meeting today is a reaffirmation of our commitment. “

Fidan said Turkiye has been steadfastly committed to a two-state solution.

“The establishment of a sovereign, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital is a precondition,” he said.

He noted that with Spain, Norway, Ireland, and most recently Slovenia recognizing Palestine as a state, hundreds of countries have stood against “historical injustice.”

“The rest of the countries will eventually follow suit. “

“At one point, Palestine will be a full member of the UN. We steadily call on others to recognize the State of Palestine.

“It is high time that the UN Security Council should heed this call and not be kept hostage to one country.”

Palestine deserves all kinds of political, economic and legal support, Fidan stressed.

“Our efforts are therefore currently focused on sustained, unimpeded and continuous humanitarian access to Gaza and an immediate and lasting cease-fire,” he said.

He added that Israel has always “manipulated” and “rejected” these cease-fire efforts.

“We must work for a just and lasting peace after securing a permanent cease-fire. This can only be achieved by diplomacy and compromise.

“There is no other choice but an independent and sovereign Palestine State. This is a must for the safety and security of Israeli people as well as regional and international stability.

“For that, it is time to think outside the box and away from the box of tried and tested approaches.”

He added Turkiye is prepared to exert every effort toward this goal and endorse these viable options.

WATCH: US Spokesperson: ‘Israel has a right to target civilians’