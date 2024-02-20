Yemen Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea region

Yemen’s Houthis said, on Tuesday, that they targeted an Israeli cargo ship, the “MSC Silver”, in the Gulf of Aden, adjacent to the Red Sea, with a number of missiles, Reuters reports.

Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, did not elaborate, but in a statement said the group had also used drones to target a number of US warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, as well as sites in the southern Israeli resort town of Eilat.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, have attacked vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain and Israel, shipping and insurance sources say.

Despite retaliatory Western strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen, the Houthis have vowed to continue targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians until Israeli forces stop their war in Gaza.

There is no danger to international or European navigation so long as there are no aggressive operations and, thus, there is no need to militarise the Red Sea

Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Salam, said in a post on X on Tuesday.

What the world is impatiently waiting for is not the militarisation of the Red Sea, but rather an urgent and comprehensive declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza, for humanitarian reasons that are clear to anyone

READ: Houthis expose UAE action against Red Sea operations