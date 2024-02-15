Houthis expose UAE action against Red Sea operations

The Houthis in Yemen have revealed details of action taken by the UAE to disrupt the movement’s military operations in the Red Sea. The details were provided in a press conference in Sanaa by the Minister of Information in the Houthi government, Dhaifallah Al-Shami, Saba has reported.

Al-Shami accused the UAE of “seeking to recruit groups of mercenaries from multiple nationalities as well as from Al-Qaeda and ISIS/Daesh to target ships in the Red and Arabian Seas.” According to the minister, the aim is to “disrupt” his group’s military operations and its position on the Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

He pointed out that their operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, only target cargo vessels connected to the occupation state of Israel, and will continue to do so until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege on the Palestinian territory is lifted.

“The total number of US and UK air strikes and reconnaissance flights is now 403,” said Al-Shami. “Eighty-six of these have been in the past week alone.”

The US and UK have been targeting Yemeni military sites and camps, which have been controlled by the Houthis since 2014, including some in the capital, Sanaa, in response to the group’s attacks in the Red Sea.

