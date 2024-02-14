US, UK conduct new airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthis

US and British forces launched new airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Hudaydah on Wednesday, the Houthi group said, Anadolu news agency reported.

The strikes targeted Al-Jah neighbourhood in the western province, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported, without providing any further details.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no comment from the US on the report.

The attack marks the third wave of US-British airstrikes in Yemen on Wednesday.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October.

With tensions escalating due to the US and UK carrying out joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

