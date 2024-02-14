Houthis threaten Israel with escalation in response to Rafah attack

Yemen’s Houthis have threatened to escalate their maritime blockade in response to Israel’s targeting of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

“We strongly condemn the international silence towards the war crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist entity against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, which escalate daily, with the latest being the threat to commit a massacre against the displaced people in the city of Rafah,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Houthi-run de facto Yemeni government.

“We warn the Zionist entity of a major escalation in the Yemeni response to its attacks in Rafah, and the escalation of the military scenario to higher and more severe levels towards Tel Aviv.”

The ministry affirmed the government’s steadfast humanitarian and ethical stance in support of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. This includes the continued imposition of a maritime blockade on the Zionist state in the Red Sea, and targeting its military capabilities “until the aggression stops” and humanitarian, food, medical and fuel aid are allowed to enter the Gaza Strip without any obstacles.

