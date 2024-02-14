Suez Canal says it will work with clients to reduce impact of Red Sea attacks

Egypt’s Suez Canal will coordinate with clients to find ways to reduce the effects of the Red Sea crisis on trade, Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said in a meeting with Soren Toft, the CEO of shipping giant MSC, today, according to Reuters.

Yemen’s Houthis have been targeting Israel linked vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians being killed in Gaza. Their actions have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to take longer, more costly routes around Africa through the Cape of Good Hope.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today that its forces launched a strike yesterday on a cruise missile that was about to be fired at ships in the Red Sea from an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group.

The US and UK launched air strikes on Houthi areas last month in response to the group’s actions in the waterway.

Neither Western power has taken action to stop Israel’s genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.

READ: Saudi Arabia gives $250m to prop up Aden-based Yemen govt