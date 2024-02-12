Saudi Arabia gives $250m to prop up Aden-based Yemen govt

Saudi Arabia has given $250 million worth of aid to the UN-recognised Yemeni government based in the interim capital Aden. This was the second instalment of a grant to the Saudi-backed government following a similar sum paid last August as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to provide $1.2 billion in an effort to support the rival to the de-facto, Houthi-led government in Sanaa, amid worsening economic conditions in the south of Yemen.

In a post on X yesterday, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Muhammad Al-Jaber said that the instalment had been received by Yemen’s Central Bank in Aden. “As an extension of previous support and development efforts,” he added, “the grant aims to support essential services — covering salaries, wages, operations expenses and contributing to food security. Such support contributes to the achievement of security, stability and development for all Yemenis across Yemen.”

The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, expressed his gratitude to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for their “generous” grant.

The arrival of the latest batch of Saudi aid comes after a recent cabinet shakeup, with last week’s dismissal of Moeen Abdul Malik as prime minister, who was replaced by Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak.

In other developments, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is part of the PLC, has also stepped up calls for secession from the state. Despite the existence of the PLC, which aims to bring about a power-sharing agreement in the south, it was reported last year that Riyadh is looking to establish a new council to counter the influence of the STC.

