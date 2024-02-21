Pelosi says Israel is ‘in a dangerous neighbourhood’ Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Israel has the right to defend itself, despite saying Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s behaviour in Gaza is ‘inexcusable’ in terms of ‘collateral damage’. In an interview with Tim Sebastian at the Munich Security Conference 2024, the senior Democrat added that Israel is in 'a dangerous neighbourhood,' and reiterated the US commitment to support Israel. Israel has killed over 29,000 civilians in Gaza, including over 12,000 children, since the start of its onslaught on the besieged strip on 7 October.