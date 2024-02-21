US veto blocks UN Security Council resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire The United States has vetoed a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the third time at the UN Security Council. The US was the sole country to oppose the draft, with the United Kingdom abstaining while 13 other member countries voted in favour. This prevented the council from adopting the resolution proposed by Arab nations, led by Algeria. To pass a resolution, it required at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by any of the five permanent members. The proposed text demanded an immediate halt to the Israeli war on Gaza, where more than 29,000 people have been killed.