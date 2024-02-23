3 Hezbollah members killed by Israel near Lebanon border

The Lebanese Hezbollah group said today that three more members were killed in border clashes with the Israeli army.

In a statement, the group identified one fighter as Muhammad Hassan Tarraf and two medics as Hussein Muhammad Khalil and Muhammad Yaqoub Ismail.

The three members were killed in an Israeli aggression targeting the Civil Defence Centre in Bleyda, southern Lebanon, the statement said.

The death toll of Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli forces since 8 October has risen to 211, according to previous statements by the group.

Earlier today, the Israeli army targeted the town of Al-Wazzani with heavy machine guns and artillery shells, injuring a Lebanese army soldier and damaging homes and livestock farms, according to Anadolu.

The army also shelled the outskirts of the town of Yaroun and a drone strike targeted the town of Bleyda, witnesses added.

There have been recent escalating threats from Israeli officials to expand the attacks on Lebanese territory unless Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the border areas with northern Israel.

