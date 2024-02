Israeli soldier records video mocking the displacement of Gazans Israeli soldier Omri Goren records himself writing on the blackboard of an abandoned school in Gaza, taunting and mocking the plight of displaced civilians forced to live in tents in the cold as a result of Israel’s war on the besieged strip. Israel has killed more than 29,300 civilians in Gaza, including more than 12,000 children, since the start of its onslaught on 7 October.