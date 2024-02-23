Israel's post-war plans in Gaza against 2-state solution: UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for the post-war Gaza is against the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, the UN spokesman said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We’ve obviously seen those reports … First and foremost, it bears repeating, that we appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, yet again, greater humanitarian access and an immediate and unconditional release of hostages,” Stephane Dujarric told the reporters in New York.

He recalled Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored, and reiterates that “any sustainable solution for long-term peace must be in the framework of a two-state solution, and an end to the Occupation and establishment of a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable Palestinian State, of which Gaza is an integral part in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions and existing bilateral agreements”.

Dujarric’s remarks came after Netanyahu proposed to the Cabinet a plan for unlimited complete Israeli security control over Gaza, and the closure of the UNRWA agency as part of his plan when the war on Gaza is over.

“I would also add that we remain very concerned about the continuing rhetoric and plans and efforts that are undermining the work of UNRWA,” Dujarric said.

He stressed that the plan “goes against everything that we hope for, for the people of Gaza that we hope for, frankly, the ability of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace side by side.”

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,410 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack while over 200 were taken back to Gaza as hostages.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the Territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

