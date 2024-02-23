Video footage reveals Israel's use of white phosphorus in north Gaza city New video footage has emerged revealing the use of white phosphorus in the northern area of Gaza City. Amnesty International released evidence in various reports indicating that the Israeli army deployed white phosphorus in its attacks on densely populated civilian areas in the besieged Gaza Strip, where over 29,000 Palestinians have been killed, and also in Lebanon since 7 October 2023. This practice was also documented in 2010 by Human Rights Watch (HRW), which stated that Israel utilised ammunition containing white phosphorus during 'Operation Cast Lead' in the Gaza Strip between December 2008 and January 2009.