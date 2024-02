Displaced Gazan mother desperately pleads to feed her baby As insecurity and famine spread in Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital received a displaced mother unable to feed her baby. The mother described her journey to the south in seeking of safety which was interrupted by an air strike taking the lives of her company. This mother’s case is getting more and more common as the war reached day 140 and almost 100,000 homes were destroyed with very limited aid entering Gaza.