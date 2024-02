Nasser Complex patients moved to field hospitals Sara Al-Saqqa, Gaza's first female surgeon elaborated on the unprecedented situation at Nasser Medical Complex, where a major specialised hospital was forced to transfer patients to a field hospital due to concerns about their safety and quality of care they are receiving. Al-Saqqa speaks to the gravity of the healthcare crisis and the difficult choices faced by medical professionals amidst ongoing challenges in Gaza. It is worth noting that medical supplies and basic nutrition are scarce in Gaza due to the limited aid entering and the cut of funding to pivoting organisations like UNRWA.