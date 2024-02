Wael Al-Dahdouh reflects on Global solidarity with Gaza Gaza’s senior journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, head of the Al-Jazeera bureau in the Gaza Strip reflects on the global solidarity movements and how they helped expose Israeli crimes during his interview with Atheer platform. Al-Dahdouh reflects on the empathetic support he received from close and remote residents of the world and how it made him feel protected. He highlights the importance of the newly overcome fear of being anti-Semitic in Western communities as one condemns Israel. Al-Dahdouh underscores as well the gravity of the suffering in Gaza saying it’s greater than the capacity of any camera and the efforts of any journalist.