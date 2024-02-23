Middle East Monitor
2 more journalists killed by Israel army in Gaza, death toll reaches 132

February 23, 2024 at 8:33 pm

Journalists take pictures and videos of the journalist equipment on the ground representing the journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza as part of January 10th Working Journalists' Day commemorations organized by Ankara Palestine Solidarity Platform at Guvenpark of Ankara, Turkiye on 10 January, 2024 [Harun Özalp/Anadolu Agency]

The Government Media Office in Gaza expressed mourning on Friday for two additional journalists who lost their lives in Israeli army airstrikes on the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the media office announced that the death toll among journalists in Gaza since 7 October has reached 132, following the deaths of Mohammad Yaghi and Musab Abu Zaid.

Both journalists, along with their family members, were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes targeting their homes in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,500 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 per cent of the Territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

For the first time since its creation in 1948, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, over its Gaza war.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

