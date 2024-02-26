Netanyahu demands deportation of ‘long-sentence prisoners’ to Qatar if deal reached

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked members of the Israeli negotiating team sent to the prisoner exchange deal talks to submit a new request to deport Palestinian prisoners with lengthy sentences who will be released to Qatar, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Despite the report by Channel 12, the two sources noted that Netanyahu mentioned the issue briefly during a phone call with negotiating team members, noting that no detailed discussion has yet taken place on the issue.

The channel also quoted sources it described as “professional”, stating that either Qatar or Hamas would oppose Netanyahu’s request. The sources also believe: “Netanyahu is trying to procrastinate in an attempt to spoil the deal negotiations, for political reasons, despite the possibility of reaching a good deal,” according to the channel’s political correspondent, Dana Weiss.

The sources stated that Netanyahu asked members of the negotiating team to demand advanced notice of which captives are intended to be released as part of a future deal with Hamas, based on Israel agreeing to a day of truce for each living captive that is released.

