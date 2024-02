Wadah Khanfar urges airdrops and boats to aid northern Gaza ‘Our countries have aircraft. They can coordinate their efforts with each other, especially the countries neighbouring Palestine.’ Wadah Khanfar, former Director-General of Al Jazeera and the President of Al Sharq Forum, emphasises the dire need for international intervention in north Gaza. Amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis, he advocates for airdrops and maritime shipments of aid, reminiscent of historical besiegement reliefs. Khanfar’s appeal extends to neighbouring countries and global entities, urging a united effort to alleviate the suffering and uphold human dignity in the face of starvation and disaster in Gaza.