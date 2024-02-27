Palestine This Week: Turning point? 'I will no longer be complicit in genocide'

Join us for this week’s review of the major events in Palestine over the past seven days, from the self-immolation of a US soldier protesting against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which conjures harrowing echoes of the protest by a Buddhist monk who turned the tide in Vietnam, to Israel’s boycott of a series of hearings held at the International Court of Justice on the legality of the ongoing Israeli military occupation of Palestine.

Expert analysis from our guest Mouin Rabbani helps cut through the propaganda as we debate the impact of the ICJ proceedings, the meaning behind Blinken’s condemnation of Israeli settlements as illegal, and the curious Abbas cabinet reshuffle. We spotlight glaring hypocrisy in how Washington handles evidence of Israeli versus Palestinian suffering.

As the death toll of media workers murdered in Gaza by Israel surpasses 100 this year alone, we unpack the conduct of the apartheid state in the war as we mark the International Day for Palestinian Journalists.

Palestine This Week with Nasim Ahmed is a weekly analytical review of the biggest stories coming out of Palestine.

WATCH: Palestine This Week: Israel’s failing war aims and legal momentum against genocide

