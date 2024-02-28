EU top diplomat accuses EU Commission chief of siding with Israel, obstructing efforts to recognise Palestine state

The European Union (EU)’s High Representative for Foreign and Defence Policy Josep Borrell has accused European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen of siding with Israel by obstructing efforts to recognise the Palestinian state in Europe.

In an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday, Borrell did not hesitate to say: “Von der Leyen’s trip to Israel, with such an absolutely supportive position of Israel, in which she represents no one else in a matter related to international politics, had a high geopolitical cost for Europe.”

Borrell regretted that the West would be exposed to great problems due to ill-considered political stances regarding the war in Palestine and Ukraine. He considered von der Leyen’s position one of the most significant diplomatic errors.

This is not Borrell’s first criticism of von der Leyen, his leader in the European bloc.

In October, he said that European foreign ministers and the European Council are the ones who determine EU policy, in an apparent response to her visit to Israel and expression of full support for Tel Aviv.

Informed sources in the EC in Brussels say Borrell’s outburst in his interview with El Pais newspaper and the accusations against his president are not only due to her support and bias towards Israel, but also her obstruction of member states’ efforts that want to agree on a unified date to recognise the Palestinian state.

Belgium, Ireland and Spain have contacted the rest of the members and received a response from countries such as Italy and Portugal. Sweden and Poland also supported the move to recognise the Palestinian state. However, the president of the EC is pressuring Eastern European countries not to become involved.

Von der Leyen’s obstruction of efforts to achieve consensus on recognising the Palestinian state would push countries such as Spain to unilaterally recognise it, and other countries might follow suit. Meanwhile, Borrell wants to unify the European countries’ position on an issue over which there is no division, which is recognition of the Palestinian state.

Members of the European Parliament denounced von der Leyen’s biased policy in favour of Israel at the expense of Palestine.

