Protesters call Lloyd Austin the ‘secretary of genocide’ Protesters confronted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as he left a House hearing on Thursday, accusing him of being complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The protesters called on him to resign, saying he was complicit in the killing of babies and has blood on his hands. Speaking at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee when California Representative Ro Khanna questioned him about the death toll caused by the Israeli army and funding to Israel, Austin said Israel has killed over 25,000 women and children in Gaza, and that the US expects Israel to utilise the weapons that they provide them with ‘in a responsible way’.