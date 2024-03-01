US-backed Israel has killed ‘over 25,000 women and children’ Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defense, said Israel has killed ‘over 25,000’ Palestinian women and children since 7 October, which is the highest-level acknowledgement of Gaza's death toll. Austin's remarks came during a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee when California Representative Ro Khanna questioned him about the death toll caused by the Israeli army. Israel has killed over 30,000 civilians in Gaza since the start of its war on the besieged strip on 7 October.