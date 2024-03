'Netanyahu's cabinet created a massive humanitarian disaster, pushing the region further away from a two-state solution' United States Senator Elizabeth Warren explains why she believes that the prospects of a two-state solution are diminishing despite being a longstanding position supported by the United States government. Warren criticises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing war cabinet for exacerbating the region's challenges and moving further away from this solution. Her speech in the United States Senate highlights the humanitarian crisis created by their actions.