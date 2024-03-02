Israeli report reveals suffering of soldiers in Gaza

An Israeli report revealed the extent of the suffering experienced by occupation army soldiers in the Gaza Strip five months after the war started.

Israel’s Walla website revealed that members of the occupation army in the Gaza Strip are occasionally transferred due to a food crisis and places to sleep.

The report continued: “Many of them cannot bear the psychological distress and leave the army.”

The report stated that the members assigned to drive bulldozers and vehicles were working without significant problems at the beginning of the ground battle, but after about five months, they were dismissed for reasons including explosive devices and mines planted by the resistance.

The occupation army announced on Friday that the number of officers and soldiers killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza had risen to 582, including 242 since the start of the ground invasion.

