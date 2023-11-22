Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldier killed in Gaza

November 22, 2023 at 10:39 am

Israeli soldiers move near the fence with the Gaza Strip in Southern Israel on November 21, 2023 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]

Another Israeli soldier was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, the army said today.

A military statement said a member of the Golani Brigade’s elite special operations unit died in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

There are conflicting reports about the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said at least 391 soldiers have been killed since 7 October. The fatalities included 69 soldiers since Israel expanded its ground onslaught in the blockaded territory on 27 October, according to the Times of Israel. The Palestinian resistance says the number is far higher.

