Mattew Wright calls out Sunak on Islamophobia LBC’s Matthew Wright exposed the British PM’s double standards on extremism after his speech on March 1, by calling government’s members on what he underscored as ‘bigotry’. Wright highlighted the only positive note on Sunak’s speech was protecting MPs from thuggery. However, he asserted that Sunak was not to lecture the British people on extremism until he dealt with the extremists in his government.