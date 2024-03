British PM Rishi Sunak announces mission against extremism British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces a new framework to deal with extremism in Britain as protests continue. He highlighted doubling efforts on the Anti-terrorism program, limiting events at universities and limiting visa entrances of people who undermine British values. In his speech made from Downing Street, Sunak emphasised the motives behind such actions were the fear spreading amongst younger populations of the British societies of all religions and ethnicities, as well as threats made to MPs, and the recent election of George Galloway. Sunak pleaded with the protesters about the necessity of living together and not in parallel to each other, asking them to protest peacefully and with empathy for other citizens.