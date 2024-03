Galloway disregards Sunak’s speech asserting his right to be in the House of Commons George Galloway openly expressed contempt for the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as the latter referred to his election as ‘beyond alarming’. Galloway dismissed the Prime Minister’s comments and highlighted the majority vote that supported him and asserted his right to be in the House of Commons. Tension continues to build up as people continue to take to the streets in pro-Palestine protests while political leaders advocate against it.