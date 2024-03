Former Israeli general involved in murder of Palestinians to tour Australia Doron Almog, a former Israeli army major general, is scheduled to attend events in support of Israel across several Australian cities. Almog evaded an arrest warrant issued by a British court in 2005. Australians are calling on the government to cancel his visa over serious violations of international and humanitarian law. Amnesty International said during the time Almog was the head of the Israeli army's Southern Command, an area that includes the Gaza Strip, between December 2000 and July 2003, he is accused of involvement in the destruction of 59 Palestinian homes by the Israeli army in a refugee camp in Rafah on 10 January 2002.