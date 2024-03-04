Jordan asks Israel to extend water supply deal: Israeli media

Jordan has asked Israel to extend a water supply deal between the two countries by an additional year, according to Israeli media on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Jordanian-Israeli water agreement is set to expire in May.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, Israel has not yet responded to the Jordanian request to extend the deal.

“Israel has replied to Jordan with a request that Jordanian officials moderate their vocal criticism of Israel,” KAN said.

The broadcaster said Tel Aviv also asked Amman to return their ambassadors to their respective posts.

There was no comment from Jordan yet on the report.

Under the water agreement, signed in July 2021, Israel supplies Jordan with 100 million cubic meters of water, in exchange for electricity from Amman to Tel Aviv.

The volume – 100 million cubic meters – is double the quantity provided for in the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel, which was 50 million cubic meters.

Jordan and Israel signed the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994, which brought an end to the state of war between the two countries since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

OPINION: Remembering the Wadi Araba Treaty and Jordan’s ‘cold peace’ with Israel