‘This is really not radical. We're saying, please stop dropping bombs on children’ Welsh singer Charlotte Church speaks out in defence of protests for Palestine, emphasising that all the protests she has attended have been ‘really peaceful’. She stresses the importance of solidarity with the people of Gaza and the calls for a ceasefire. Speaking to Voice Wales after a pro-Palestine march on Saturday, the Welsh singer said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is speaking in 'really scary ways' about the protests but it was important to keep pushing for a ceasefire.