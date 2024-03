Google engineer says he refuses to build tech ‘for genocide’ at conference A Google Cloud engineer interrupted Google Israel managing director Barak Regev at the Israeli tech industry conference MindTheTech in New York, saying he refuses to ‘build technology that powers genocide,’ referring to Google's Project Nimbus contract. Project Nimbus is a $1.2bn contract to provide cloud services for the Israeli military and government. This technology allows for further surveillance of and unlawful data collection on Palestinians, and facilitates expansion of Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian land.