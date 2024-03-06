2 sailors have died in Houthi attack in Gulf of Aden: UK Embassy in Yemen

At least two sailors died in an attack in the Gulf of Aden by the Yemen-based Houthi group, the British Embassy in Yemen said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“At least 2 innocent sailors have died. “This was the sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping,” the embassy said on X.

Conveying condolences to the families of those who have died and of those who were wounded, it said the attacks “must stop”.

Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said it had received a report of an incident 54 nautical miles south of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

“Vessels in the vicinity have reported a loud bang, and a large plume of smoke sighted,” it added.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-owned or operated cargo ships in the Red Sea carrying goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under a destructive Israeli war supported by the US since 7 October last year.

Since 12 January, the US and UK have been launching airstrikes targeting Houthi sites in Yemen in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which is occasionally met with responses from the group.

The Houthis have declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

READ: Yemen Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea region