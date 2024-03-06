Palestinian father appears in video feeding spoiled potatoes to his starving children in Gaza

A video clip of a Palestinian father feeding his starving children with spoiled potatoes due to the Israeli blockade imposed on the entry of food aid to the besieged Gaza Strip has gone viral on social media.

In the video, recorded and shared by photographer, Mahmoud Al-Awadiya, a man appeared peeling spoiled potatoes which he had collected from the garbage, saying the entire family had not eaten anything for four days.

“My children are crying from hunger, and I collected these potatoes from the garbage, so I can feed them.”

The father said an Israeli army strike has killed his mother and destroyed the family house, leaving them displaced and without a source of livelihood.

“I want to be quiet and feed my children. For 150 days, we have been under siege. We have not been able to feed our children. We cannot bring food, go out or come back. I was forced to collect some ruined potatoes, in order to silence my children’s hunger,” he added.

Other social media users have also shared videos of people collecting and cooking hibiscus, a wild plant that grows during spring time.

The plant has been dubbed “the national plant that did not fail the people of Gaza, and saved them from hunger and humiliation”.

