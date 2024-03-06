‘You’re going to cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was.’
Pro-Palestine protesters confronted US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside a movie theatre in Brooklyn, New York, demanding that she call Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide. ‘You refuse to call it a genocide,’ one of the activists said to her. The activist then accuses Ocasio-Cortez of not being ‘actively against’ genocide in Gaza, to which the Congresswoman responds by saying that they are ‘lying’. ‘You’re going to cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was [a genocide],’ she said to the person recording the video. In an interview with NBC News in January, Ocasio-Cortez said that ‘large amounts of Americans’ feel the term ‘genocide’ applies to Israel’s actions in Gaza but stopped short of using the term herself.