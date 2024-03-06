‘You’re going to cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was.’ Pro-Palestine protesters confronted US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside a movie theatre in Brooklyn, New York, demanding that she call Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide. ‘You refuse to call it a genocide,’ one of the activists said to her. The activist then accuses Ocasio-Cortez of not being ‘actively against’ genocide in Gaza, to which the Congresswoman responds by saying that they are ‘lying’.⁠ ‘You’re going to cut it and take it out of context, I already said that it was [a genocide],’ she said to the person recording the video.⁠ In an interview with NBC News in January, Ocasio-Cortez said that ‘large amounts of Americans’ feel the term ‘genocide’ applies to Israel’s actions in Gaza but stopped short of using the term herself.