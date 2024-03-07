Gazans fed up with ‘one-sided’ Israeli ceasefire proposals MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on the disappointment and dissatisfaction with the delays in reaching a ceasefire deal, saying all deals proposed by Israel only serve their side, with complete disregard to Palestinian wishes. Asad says Israel’s proposed deals see only a temporary ceasefire, with a continuation of the war after the end of the 6-week truce. He says they also do not provide for the return of displaced persons to their homes in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, nor do they provide for the withdrawal of the Israeli army from areas it occupies in Gaza.