Israeli historian says he'd rather be seen as racist than boring Israeli historian Benny Morris declares that he would prefer to be labelled a racist than be considered boring in response to a student questioning his past characterisations of Arabs as a 'time bomb'. He dismisses the student's concerns as boring. When another student accuses him of racism, he stands by his statement. Subsequently, during an event at the London School of Economics, students began singing that 'he would rather be a racist than be a bore.'