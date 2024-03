UK Foreign Secretary Cameron: Israel is the occupying power, and that has consequences The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, raised concerns over Israel's handling of aid for Gaza as the occupying power and questions over its compliance with international law during a parliamentary session on Tuesday. Cameron announced his intention to convey these concerns to Israeli cabinet minister Benny Gantz during their scheduled meeting in London on Wednesday. He emphasised that the UK's patience is wearing thin due to insufficient humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, expressing concern over the dire situation in which people are starving to death.