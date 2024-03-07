UN experts say Israel intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza According to a senior UN official, at least a quarter of Gaza's population is now said to be just one step away from famine, with aid agencies facing overwhelming obstacles in getting the bare minimum of supplies into Gaza. CNN reports on the starvation and malnutrition that has resulted in at least 15 children dying. With Israel continuing to block aid and target aid trucks, that number is unfortunately expected to increase.