Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Activists blockade the entrance to the Israeli weapons factory in the UK on International Women's Day

Activists blockade the entrance to the Israeli state-owned Rafael weapons factory in Newcastle, United Kingdom, in solidarity with the women and girls of Gaza on International Women's Day. The activists state, 'There will be no business as usual for those exporting genocide from our city.' However, during their rally, they were interrupted by a motorcyclist and later a truck from JR Adams Transport, both attempting to halt their protest.

March 9, 2024 at 12:32 pm

WATCH: Activists plant 13,000 Palestinian flags to memorialise children killed in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending