Activists blockade the entrance to the Israeli weapons factory in the UK on International Women's Day Activists blockade the entrance to the Israeli state-owned Rafael weapons factory in Newcastle, United Kingdom, in solidarity with the women and girls of Gaza on International Women's Day. The activists state, 'There will be no business as usual for those exporting genocide from our city.' However, during their rally, they were interrupted by a motorcyclist and later a truck from JR Adams Transport, both attempting to halt their protest.