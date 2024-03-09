Activists plant 13,000 Palestinian flags to memorialise children killed in Gaza Activists from the Washington Coalition for Peace and Justice planted nearly 13,000 handmade flags at the Capitol in Washington DC, United States, to memorialise the children who have been killed in Gaza since 7 October. They dedicated hours to crafting this display on 23 February, describing it as a 'cathartic experience, forcing us into our collective grief for these innocent souls.' On Monday, the Media Office in Gaza announced that a total of 13,430 children had been killed among the 30,534 Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.