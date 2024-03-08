Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

CNN anchor dismisses high death toll among women and children in Gaza

In a video circulating online from December 2023, after US Representative Pramila Jayapal speaks about the over 15,000 killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza at the time, with the majority being women and children, CNN anchor Dana Bash replies, ‘And it’s horrible, but you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.’ In February, UN experts confirmed credible reports of rape and sexual assault among hundreds of Palestinian women and girls detained by Israeli authorities.

March 8, 2024 at 7:36 pm

WATCH: Israeli police block Jewish activists from delivering aid to Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending