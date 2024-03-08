CNN anchor dismisses high death toll among women and children in Gaza In a video circulating online from December 2023, after US Representative Pramila Jayapal speaks about the over 15,000 killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza at the time, with the majority being women and children, CNN anchor Dana Bash replies, ‘And it’s horrible, but you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.’ In February, UN experts confirmed credible reports of rape and sexual assault among hundreds of Palestinian women and girls detained by Israeli authorities.