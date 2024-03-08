Israeli police block Jewish activists from delivering aid to Gaza Israeli police blocked a convoy of humanitarian aid organised by Jewish activists from entering Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing. ‘We are 10 minutes from the border with Gaza. We have a truck full of food for the people starving in Gaza. The police and the army won't let us get in. So, we are staying here. We will keep holding on until they let us in, because there is no reason to let people starve to death in Gaza,’ said one of the organisers. Members of Standing Together, a Jewish-Arab movement for peace, equality and social justice in Israel, said they will not leave the border before delivering aid to Gaza. ‘We will do everything necessary to bring it into Gaza, and if it does not happen now, it will happen tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, in the future. We will do what is necessary to make sure that the people of Israel, Israelis and Palestinians live with dignity and do not die of hunger,’ said one of the participants.