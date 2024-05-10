Kuwait sentences 10th grader to 5 years in prison for joining Daesh

The Kuwaiti Juvenile Court yesterday sentenced a tenth-grade student to five years in prison for joining Daesh and attempting to bomb a Husseiniya, a place of worship for Shia Muslims, in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

However, the court acquitted the defendant of harming the country’s interests, according to Al-Rai newspaper, which described the ruling as “the first of its kind”.

The student claimed in court that he hadn’t taken any practical steps towards his plan, had no explosives, and hadn’t progressed to the implementation stage

