Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Kuwait sentences 10th grader to 5 years in prison for joining Daesh

May 10, 2024 at 11:18 am

This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]

This picture taken on September 20, 2020 shows a Kuwaiti national flag flying from a mast in Kuwait City [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]

The Kuwaiti Juvenile Court yesterday sentenced a tenth-grade student to five years in prison for joining Daesh and attempting to bomb a Husseiniya, a place of worship for Shia Muslims, in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate.

However, the court acquitted the defendant of harming the country’s interests, according to Al-Rai newspaper, which described the ruling as “the first of its kind”.

The student claimed in court that he hadn’t taken any practical steps towards his plan, had no explosives, and hadn’t progressed to the implementation stage

Read: Kuwait Emir’s inaugural visit to Turkiye starts on good note

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending