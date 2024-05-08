Kuwait Emir’s inaugural visit to Turkiye starts on good note

Accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking officials, Kuwait’s new Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, landed in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday for a working visit, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, in a display of hospitality reserved for close allies of Turkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally welcomed the Emir as he disembarked the plane at Esenboga Airport.

The Emir’s visit, his first to a non-Arab country since taking office last year, comes on the 60th anniversary of ties between Turkiye and Kuwait. After signing deals, the Emir was also scheduled to be bestowed with a Turkish State medal.

