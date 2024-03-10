Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian doctor with his medical white coat, label him ‘human garbage’

A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli military unit arresting a Palestinian doctor, wearing his medical white coat, among a group of civilian Palestinians. According to posts from Hebrew accounts, the Israeli soldier who filmed the video from the combat engineering corps referred to the medical doctor as 'Human garbage' and commented, 'Here he is not such a hero after we got to him.'

March 10, 2024 at 12:28 pm

