3 Palestinians arrested in Italy over alleged ‘terrorist’ plans

Three Palestinians were arrested in Italy, Monday, on suspicions of being part of a “terroristic” cell, Italian police said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The three individuals, arrested in the southern Italian city of L’Aquila, are accused of “conspiracy with the aim of (committing acts of) terrorism, including internationally, or subverting the democratic order,” the police said in a statement.

A court in L’Aquila is assessing an extradition request by Israel for one of them, the statement added. The arrests were ordered by an Italian anti-terrorism prosecutor.

They are accused of being part of the Brigades of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs, an organisation deemed a terrorist group by the EU, the police said.

The Italian cell is called the Rapid response group – Tulkarem Brigades, the police added.

Authorities also said those arrested were involved in the recruitment of additional members of the group and propaganda, while also “planning attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets abroad.”

“(I express) satisfaction for the capture of three dangerous terrorists,” Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, said in a separate statement.

“I thank the police and prosecutors for this important result, which witnesses the constant monitoring and preventative action against extremism and radicalisation.”

